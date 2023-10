Jammu, Oct 16: Vehicular Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored on Monday afternoon after authorties cleared debris of landslide in Banihal area.

Traffic Department Spokesperson on X ( formerly Twitter) wrote:Traffic update at 1630 hrs





Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44)after clearance debris.”

Earlier traffic was suspended on the highway due to landslide in Shalgiri area of Banihal.