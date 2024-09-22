back to top
    Towards reforming legal- process through 'Drushyam Vidhi'
    Opinions

    Towards reforming legal- process through ‘Drushyam Vidhi’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    By- Er.RajeshPathak

    Recently a review of the book, ‘Before Memory Fads : An Autobiography' written by Fali S. Nariman was published in a newspaper. In one place came the instance of a chapter of the book where author, giving 28  guiding principles, tells about  ‘ What should be done, and  what not in the legal profession' .  However, the book apart, still there are such personalities in the minds of whom itself comes up what is not ever mentioned in any  book as to what more should be done to serve any  profession better . And this is what is called ‘Innovation' in common parlance. One such breakthrough in the legal profession  seems to have set to come by the efforts  of none  other than the MP's Gwalior  High Court Judge, Anand Pathak .

    In order to explain the finer aspects of legal process on the ground, Justice Anand organized a workshop in auditorium of Gwalior high court bench. The workshop was attended by the  judges, trainee IPS officers, police officers and advocates . The workshop starts with the display of a scene of the movie, Sholay, when the Inspector Sanjiv Kumar(Thakur Baldev Singh) arrested Jai-Veru and taking them with him to the police station. The video clip of the movie was run for 12 minutes as a case study.

    As the scene came to an end, Justice Anand Pathak asked the audience, the band of dacoits ambushed the train. And the train ran almost 25 km . In which police station the report will be lodged as  ‘Zero' FIR ; and in which, as FIR. And which section  of IPC will be applicable in the case. Imagine train was running between Dholepur to Muraina.

    Whether the criminals should  be booked under the ordinance applicable in  dacoity, or under the provision of IPC applicable in the case of ambush. Should police make the enquiry ? Or is it  RPF (Railway police force) to make entry into the case ? And the question also persists as to why Thakur took the culprits through goods train. Is that also a ? In video Gabbar, Sambha and Kalia are not seen anywhere, how could they be held culprits? On this an advocate explains that injured dacoits could be held as culprits on the basis of section -27 of IPC .Workshop went on about 1.30 hours, where advocates also put forth there points.

    Thereafter Justice Anand Pathak tells, if the  incident is not visualized properly  the report also could not be written correctly. If you visualize the incident , you will certainly be able to better understand all its legal aspects, and will be able to present  your side of things effectively.

    Justice Anand Pathak called the workshop to be  a  first stage of Drushyam vidhi ,  an  innovation in the field of legal profession  . In the next stage police will be shown  framing  the ‘Chargesheet', and the ‘Prosecution'  to be filing before the court. And , ‘Mock Trial' to be held  in the third  stage. Justice Pathak emphasize that the forensic experts must observe caution while taking blood sample . The proper evidence only could establish that the deceased was there on the place of crime. Likewise, to establish that the train was really ambushed  the remnants of the cover left from  bullets fired, and the rifles of the dacoits killed will also have to be recovered .

    Three are the ways mentioned in the  book of wisdom to make the people learn what he or she wants. First, through verbal process  ; Second, making him read; and third , showing him visually. Third way of explicit depiction through visual mode is said to be the  most effective one . And Justice Anand Pathak went ahead preferring the  same, the third option.

    Justice Pathak says, he  had been working on this concept of Drushyam Vidhi ( Audio-Visual mode of learning) for the last two years . DNLU, Jabalpur has even  approved it as the Project in their curriculum, he adds.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

