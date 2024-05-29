Top Tablets For Creatives To Consider Under Rs. 40,000 With Stylus Support

The pandemic has increased the demand for tablets in India as more users look for larger screen devices for everyday tasks like working, learning and entertainment. If you're looking for a tablet to boost your productivity and creativity with stylus support, here are some of the best options to consider under Rs. 40,000.

The Lenovo Tab P12 is ideal for those wanting an immersive viewing experience. Its 12.7-inch 3K display along with JBL quad-speakers and Dolby Atmos make it a great device for consuming multimedia content. Powered by the Snapdragon 7050 chipset, it runs Android 13 offering a smooth performance. While it misses out on in-box stylus, the Precision Pen 2 works well complementing the large screen.

For powerful performance at an affordable price, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is a top choice. Its 2.5K 11-inch screen paired with the Snapdragon 870 chip ensures seamless multitasking. The 8,840mAh battery with 33W charging keeps the tablet running all day long. While the stylus is sold separately, it's compatible offering natural writing experience. The latest Android 13 update also makes it a future-proof pick.

Apples 10th generation iPad continues to be a favorite amongst artists and designers. The A14 Bionic chip maintains snappy navigation while the 10.9-inch display brings content to life. Lightning-fast and running iPadOS 16, pairing it with the Apple Pencil allows fluid sketching, note-taking and more. Lasting all-day on a single charge, the iPad remains a premium choice for creativity on a budget.

For those prioritizing an in-box stylus, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is hard to beat. In addition to the S-Pen, its 10.9-inch high-refresh screen and powerful internals handle multimedia and gaming with ease. Samsung's continual software support also ensures the tab stays updated. AKG-tuned quad speakers along with its metal design add to the premium experience.

As the first tablet by OnePlus, the OnePlus Pad delivers flagship-level performance for an affordable price. Its 11.6-inch 144Hz display, Dimensity 9000 chipset and large 9,510mAh battery make it a dependable device for extended creative sessions. While the stylus is sold separately, its buttery-smooth UI and gaming prowess makes this a compelling option for digital artists.