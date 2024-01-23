Top Punjab Congress leaders to meet in Patiala to deliberate on parliamentary poll candidate; Navjot Sidhu ‘not invited’

Patiala, Jan 23: Congress Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav, state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa will hold a meeting with party workers here on Tuesday.



The meeting is crucial in the backdrop of the differences between Navjot Sidhu and other Punjab Congress leaders.

Insiders in the party say Sidhu has not been invited to the meeting to be attended by senior leaders, including former MLAs. “Sidhu is already blowing his trumpet in Punjab holding parallel shows; therefore, there was no point asking him to attend the meeting and create further confusion,” said a top Congress leader.



The leaders will hold deliberations and get feedback from party leaders and workers from Patiala for the Patiala MP seat candidate.

The party feud is on at a time when Punjab affairs in-charge Devendra Yadav is coming to Punjab to hold parliamentary level workers’ meetings from January 23 to 25, across Punjab.



Two days back, Warring had said that he had written to the party high command regarding the Moga rally being held without his consent. Earlier this month, a war of words had erupted between Sidhu and Warring when the Punjab affairs in-charge was in the state.

Warring had said that the party’s programmes should be held in consultation with the state unit.