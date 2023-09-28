TKM showcases special-purpose Hilux at the Indo-Pacific Armies Chief’s Conference

Dr. Bimal Chhajer

Jammu Tawi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) proudly showcased a Toyota Hilux which has been uniquely modified through its authorized external vendor, during the Indo-Pacific Armies Chief's Conference (IPACC) held on 26th – 27th September in New Delhi.

Hosted by the Army Design Bureau, Indian Army, in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), the Defence Equipment and Technology Display coincides with the Indo-Pacific Armies Chief's Conference (IPACC), Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS), and Senior Enlisted Leadership Forum (SELF). Alongside, a general-purpose Hilux was also on display at this important summit.

With Toyota's legendary QDR (Quality, Durability and Reliability), this 4×4 all-terrain mountain off-road vehicle is engineered to excel in the harshest of environments, making it an ideal choice for varied customers with specific necessity as well as Indian army purposes.

The purpose of TSE Hilux is aligned with such utilities offered by FDV & RIV Hilux which are designed to provide essential services in remote locations and during unexpected scenarios, thereby supporting the Army at defence sites.

With a focus on periodic maintenance and offering a one-stop solution for various maintenance tasks, this modified Hilux (via authorised external vendor of Toyota) is designed to meet demanding purposes, be it servicing equipment in remote areas or conducting essential repairs, demonstrating its adaptability and reliability in critical operations as in case of defence sector, thus always ensuring operational readiness and efficiency.

During July this year, TKM handed over a fleet of Hilux, marking the company's first-ever delivery of its Hilux to the Army. Sharing his views, V. Wiseline Sigamani, General Manager – Strategic Business Unit (North) of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Marking yet another remarkable demonstration, Toyota is proud to display a uniquely designed Hilux, modified through an authorised external vendor, during the Indo-Pacific Armies Chief's Conference (IPACC).

This platform allows us to showcase our technological prowess in offering cutting-edge solutions to meet varied customers' special vehicle needs. We are immensely honoured with this great opportunity to present our customised Hilux especially that can serve the Indian army purposes, which is a testament to our resolute commitment in providing unique solutions with versatility. Notably, the iconic Hilux is celebrated for its exceptional off-road capabilities, unmatched reliability, powerful performance, and advanced safety features.