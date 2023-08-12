Tiranga Rally Held In Jammu And Kashmir’s Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 12: A Tiranga rally was taken out in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with people from all walks of life including sportspersons, NGO volunteers and security personnel taking part in it.

The participants carried the Tricolour as they marched from the Budgam stadium to the old bus stand.

“We had to in fact put a cut-off number since the crowd was swelling too much and the roads had limited capacity. Chants of ‘Jai Hind' could be heard all through Budgam town as part of the Tiranga rally,” District Magistrate Akshay Labroo said.

Ahead of the Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people on August 11 to take part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15.

The ‘Tiranga' symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity, Modi had said. (AGENCIES)