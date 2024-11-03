Through Collective Spirit, We’Ll Keep Working Towards TB-Free India: PM Modi

Agencies

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India's dedicated and innovative efforts, and asserted that “we will keep working towards a TB-free India” through a collective spirit.

His remarks came in response to a post by Health Minister J P Nadda in which he stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognised India's “remarkable” progress, with a 17.7 per cent decline in TB incidence from 2015 to 2023 — a rate more than double the global decline of 8.3 per cent.

In a tweet posted on X, the Prime Minister said, “Commendable progress! The decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India's dedicated and innovative efforts. Through a collective spirit, we will keep working towards a TB-free India.”