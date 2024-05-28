back to top
Throat-slit body of man found in Kupwara
Throat-slit body of man found in Kupwara

SRINAGAR, May 27: A throat-slit body of a man was found in his residence in a village in Kupwara district, police said on Monday.

Officials identified the man as 50-year-old Abdul Hamid Khan.

“The throat-slit dead body of Abdul Hamid Khan of Mir Muqam Awoora village of  Kupwara district was found inside his home today morning. The body has been shifted for medico-legal formalities, ” said the officials.

“A case has been registered in this incident and an investigation is now underway to ascertain the exact facts and those responsible for the man’s murder, ” the officials added.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

