Three injured in rusted shell explosion in Samba

Jammu Tawi, May 27: Three persons suffered injuries when a rusted shell exploded on Monday evening in Khada Madana area in border Samba district.

“At least three persons sustained injuries when a rusted shell inside a heap of garbage exploded at around 8:15 PM in Khada Madana area,” Vinay Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, said.

He stated that the blast occurred when the garbage caught fire, adding, “Three persons suffered minor splinter injuries and have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.”

“The area has been sealed by the security forces while the matter is being probed,” he said.