back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirThose who once raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans now align with BJP: Farooq...
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly ElectionsLatest News

    Those who once raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans now align with BJP: Farooq Abdullah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Ganderbal, Sep 15: Former Chief Minister of  and and Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah on Sunday targeted the BJP-led coalition government, saying those who once raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans now align with the party.

    Replying to allegations that the unrest in Kashmir was a result of the 1987 election rigging, Dr Farooq Abdullah replied, “We didn't create separatists; Pakistan did.”
    He further added, “Those who previously raised slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad' have now aligned themselves with the BJP.”
    When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's view that if the NC-Congress alliance comes to power, they will trigger terrorism again in the valley, Farooq Abdullah hit back, saying, “They have been ruling Jammu and Kashmir for 5 years; they always blamed Article 370 for terrorism, but now there is no Article 370; why does terrorism still continue? Where are all the weapons coming from?”

    Abdullah also questioned Engineer Rashid's release from jail just before the assembly election and claimed that Rashid is an ally of the BJP and RSS.

    “Why was Engineer Rashid released right before the elections? So that he could divide the Muslims, suppress the voice of Muslims. He is an ally of the BJP and RSS,” he said.
    The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting will take place on October 8. (AGENCIES)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J-K politicians pip Haryana’s in seeking permissions for rallies, venues
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J-K politicians pip Haryana’s in seeking permissions for rallies, venues

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 15: Politicians in  Jammu and Kashmir...

    “Engineer Rashid targeting National Conference”: Omar Abdullah

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 15: Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir...

    Women’s Reservation Act opportunity for Congress to support aspiring women leaders: Rahul Gandhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 15: Leader of Opposition in the...

    Development of tribals, poor, youth, women our priority: PM Modi in J’khand

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ranchi, Sep 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J-K politicians pip Haryana’s in seeking permissions for rallies, venues

    “Engineer Rashid targeting National Conference”: Omar Abdullah

    Women’s Reservation Act opportunity for Congress to support aspiring women leaders:...