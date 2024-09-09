back to top
Search
    IndiaThere should be no lynching, be it of cows or men: Indresh...
    India

    There should be no lynching, be it of cows or men: Indresh Kumar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Patna, Sep 8: Senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar on Sunday asserted there should be “no man lynching and no cow lynching”, in order to ensure that people from different faiths lived together in peace.

    Talking to reporters here, the executive member also said the RSS stood by the views expressed by its chief, Mohan Bhagwat, in favour of a caste census.

    “What honourable Mohan ji has said is a view held by cent per cent volunteers of RSS. Caste is a reality which we cannot wish away. But we must take care to keep at bay the venom of casteism (jaativad ka dansh)”, said Indresh.

    He added, “Likewise, we are also of the view that there are, and there will be, many religions. But we must be on guard against religious fanaticism and the violence that it leads to. People should follow their own path while having respect for all”.

    When asked about frequent incidents of lynching by cow vigilantes, which opposition parties have blamed on the ascendance of BJP, an offshoot of the RSS, he said “In many parts of the country and the people eat meat. But we must recognize that people are sensitive about cows. So, we should strive to create an in which there is no cow lynching and no man lynching. We should celebrate unity in diversity”.

    The RSS functionary, who is also a patron of “Pancham Dham”, said the “ cultural organization's Bihar chapter” launched a programme on Ganesh Chaturthi which will conclude on Maha Shiv Ratri next year.

    He said “the state-wide programme is aimed at creating a society that is free from riots and caste based discrimination and is characterized by compassion for the poor. The programme was launched at Singheswar Mahadev Sthan in Madhepura district and it will cover 108 shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva”.

    “In the final phase, a grand fortnight-long ceremony will be held in Patna which will commence on February 12, coinciding with Sant Ravidas birth anniversary, and conclude on February 26 when Maha Shivratri will be celebrated”, said the senior RSS leader.

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    RG Kar: Kolkata rocked by rallies, victim’s mother says all protesting medics her children
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    RG Kar: Kolkata rocked by rallies, victim’s mother says all protesting medics her children

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kolkata, Sep 8: People from all walks of life...

    NEP Gamechanger, states not adopting policy should revisit stance: V-P Dhankhar

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 8: The new NEP is a...

    Complex shoulder arthroscopy performed at Livasa Hospital

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent Nawanshahr: A successful complex shoulder arthroscopy procedure was...

    Tata Power awards contracts worth Rs 11,481 crore to local suppliers

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent Bhubaneswar: Tata Power-led Odisha Discoms have awarded contracts...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RG Kar: Kolkata rocked by rallies, victim’s mother says all protesting...

    NEP Gamechanger, states not adopting policy should revisit stance: V-P Dhankhar

    Complex shoulder arthroscopy performed at Livasa Hospital