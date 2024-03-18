Search
Life StyleTherapist offers tips on how to support someone struggling with expressing emotions
Therapist offers tips on how to support someone struggling with expressing emotions

From being a good listener to giving them the time and space they need, here are a few ways to support someone who struggles with emotional

Emotional unavailability happens when someone has gone through childhood trauma and the fear of abandonment. Hence, they learn to shield their emotions as a way of protecting themselves from getting hurt. When we come across someone who struggles to be emotionally available, it is important to support them. “You can’t change this dynamic in others- no cracking the code to make someone be available. In our relationships we can bid others to come closer to us, to invite them into something deeper,” wrote Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders.(Unsplash)

We should try to have clear communication with them – we should give them an honest picture of the things happening so that they can understand better.

Some people may need time and space to manage their emotions. We should be open to giving them that and supporting them through it.

Instead of complaining about their behavioural patterns, we should be sensitive to their cause and try to help them address their issues.

