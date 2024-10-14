back to top
    The tensions between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah have intensified in recent days, endangering the peacekeeping efforts of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). According to statements by UNIFIL, Israeli tanks destroyed the main entrance gate of their facility in Ramyah, south Lebanon on Sunday, after blocking the movement of peacekeepers the previous day. Smoke emitted from nearby shelling left 15 UNIFIL personnel with skin and digestive issues. In a more serious incident, Israeli tanks entered the UNIFIL base for over 45 minutes, despite repeated requests to turn off their lights for the safety of peacekeepers. UNIFIL has demanded an explanation from Israel for these “shocking violations” of their bases. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the withdrawal of UNIFIL from areas where Hezbollah is active, saying they have become “hostages” of the group. However, UNIFIL was set up in 1978 specifically to help the Lebanese government ensure security after Israeli withdrawals. With over 10,000 peacekeepers from 50 countries, it is a crucial stabilizing presence mandated by the UN. As clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants intensify along the Israel-Lebanon border, the peacekeeping mission finds itself caught in the crossfire. With tensions escalating, ensuring the protection of UNIFIL personnel as per their UN mandate will be paramount to preventing further deterioration of the conflict.

