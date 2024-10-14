back to top
    Defence major HAL gains as it secures coveted ‘Maharatna’ status

    In a major development, the Aeronautical giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been elevated to the elite ‘Maharatna' list by the Union Ministry. This prestigious designation is expected to provide greater operational and financial autonomy to HAL, helping boost its growth trajectory.

    Investor sentiment surrounding the behemoth strengthened on this promising news, with its share price rising over two percent during intraday trade on Thursday. At the BSE, HAL stocks touched an intraday high of Rs. 4,544.80, building on their momentum in the last few weeks.

    Being classified as a ‘Maharatna' PSU allows qualified public enterprises to enjoy enhanced decision-making powers. They can explore new opportunities, drive diversification, and undertake capital expenditures and investments of up to Rs. 5,000 crore per project without prior government sanction. This will aid HAL's agility and competitive edge.

    As one of 's oldest aerospace and defence manufacturers with an annual turnover exceeding Rs. 28,000 crore, HAL was long overdue this prestigious status upgrade. Going forward, investors will keenly watch how the company leverages its new autonomy to scale new heights in the aviation and weaponry domains both within India as well as in global export markets.

    With its proven capabilities and expertise in aircraft manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul services, HAL is well-positioned to bolster the nation's self-reliance in strategic sectors. The latest development boosting its corporate freedom will be a shot in the arm for these pursuits.

