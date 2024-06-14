The Importance of Regular Health Check-ups and Health Insurance

Nivedita Singh

With the fast-pased lifestyle and responsibilities, it is very common to get prone to lifestyle-related diseases. Hence, it becomes crucial to take care of your health to prevent chronic diseases with regular health check-ups. It is when health insurance comes in handy, as it offers you financial stability and the benefits of regular health checkups. In this article, we will discuss the importance of regular health checkups in health insurance.

What are Regular Health Checkups?

Many insurance providers in India, like ACKO Insurance, offer you the benefit of regular health checkups where you are eligible for a regular medical checkup, usually once a year. With regular health checkups, you can identify any potential health issues and prevent them early.

In addition, depending on your age, gender and medical history, you can do a variety of diagnostic screenings, such as blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar levels, etc. Hence, with the help of regular health checkups, you can preserve your well-being and optimal health and avail the early treatment of potential health concerns.

What are the Benefits of Buying Health Insurance With Regular Health Checkups?

Regular health checkups are crucial for several reasons, as they offer numerous benefits. Here are a few advantages of having regular health checkups in your health insurance plan:

Early Detection of Health Problems

With regular health checkups, you can detect health problems in their early stages and get treatment for them. It helps you to avoid serious health problems and live a healthy lifestyle.

Management of Chronic Diseases

A regular health checkup helps you to monitor chronic diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer, etc. It allows you to monitor these conditions and manage them properly.

Prevention of Diseases

With regular health checkups in your health insurance plan, you can detect the risk factors for common diseases, such as diabetes, allowing you to intervene to manage and prevent such conditions.

Peace of Mind

Knowing that your health insurance plan offers regular health checkups, you get peace of mind. It will help you reduce stress and anxiety about health problems and financial strain during medical emergencies.

Improved Overall Health

One of the primary advantages of having regular health checkups in your health insurance is that it detects early health problems and helps prevent them. Moreover, regular health checkups help you improve your overall well-being and health.

What Does a Health Check Up Include?

The following are some common tests that can be a part of a health checkup in a health insurance policy:

Blood Sugar Test

Blood Pressure Test

Complete Blood Count

Urine Test (Culture and Routine)

Lipid Profile

Kidney Function Test

General Physical Exam

Vitamin Deficiency Examination

Please note the number of tests may differ from one insurance provider to another. Hence, you must read the policy's fine print to get detailed insights.

What are Section 80D Regular Health Checkups?

Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961, you are eligible to get Rs. 5,000 deduction of regular health checkup expenses for yourself, your spouse or your dependent child. In addition, you can get Rs. 25,000 deduction for insurance of your parents, aged less than 60 years.

If your parents are more than 60 years old, you can get a tax deduction of Rs. 50,000. It helps you save money and protect yourself and your parents, simultaneously under one health insurance plan. For more details, you can go through the 80D deduction list.

What are the Factors to Consider When Buying Health Insurance With Regular Checkups?

You must consider the following factors when buying health insurance with regular checkups in India:

Frequency of Health Checkups

One of the primary things to consider when buying a health insurance policy with regular checkups is the frequency of health checkups. For instance, some insurance plans may offer checkups annually or every two years.

Waiting Period Applicable

Another thing to consider when buying a health insurance plan with regular checkups is the waiting periods. You must check whether there are waiting periods for any specific illnesses, pre-existing conditions, surgeries, etc., and determine whether they align with your requirements.

Cashless Claims

You must determine whether your preferred health insurance policy offers cashless claims and ensure it has a wide hospital network coverage. Checking this information will enable you to receive quality medical services at the earliest and without financial strain.

Final Word

Regular health checkups in health insurance plans enable you to get a constant tab on your health and track your ongoing health conditions. Moreover, through regular health checkups, you can detect any early health issues and prevent them to avoid future health consequences.

