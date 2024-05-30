The Impact of Passive Smoking on Children and Fetal Health: World No Tobacco Day 2024

World No Tobacco Day 2024: Effect of secondhand smoking during pregnancy and fetal health and harmful effects of passive smoking on children

Smoking poses a grave threat to the health and wellbeing of both the smoker and those in their immediate environment, especially young children as secondhand or passive smoke exposure can have devastating consequences for infants and toddlers, compromising their respiratory health and increasing their risk of life-threatening conditions. Ahead of World No Tobacco Day this Friday, May 31, 2024, health experts underscore the critical importance of quitting smoking in order to safeguard the wellness of children under one's care.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tushar Parikh, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Pune's Kharadi, explained, “Secondhand smoke takes a severe toll on the overall well-being of children who tend to live with or around smokers. Secondhand smoke consists of the smoke released from a cigarette and exhaled by a smoker. It contains dangerous chemicals that can be especially harmful to children, whose lungs are still developing. Even children whose parents smoke only outside are at risk, as the chemicals in secondhand smoke linger. Long-term exposure to secondhand smoke causes a variety of illnesses and can even be fatal for young, vulnerable lives. The best way to eliminate this exposure is to quit smoking entirely.”

He revealed the effects of secondhand smoking during pregnancy and fetal health –