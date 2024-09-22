The expanding horizons of physiotherapy: Integrating technology with holistic care

The integration of new technologies is revolutionising physical therapy. Wearable sensors are enhancing the precision and effectiveness of physiotherapy

Khyatee

The critical role of physiotherapy in promoting workforce health, addressing sedentary lifestyle issues, correcting postural imbalances, and enhancing productivity is increasingly being recognised not only by the common man but also by the corporate sector.Needless to say, physiotherapy is a holistic approach that aids individuals in recovering, maintaining, and enhancing their mobility and overall well-being. This evolving field which is continually shaped by technological advancements and shifts in healthcare practices, enhances its effectiveness in patient care in different arenas.

Expanding Roles in Mental Health: Physical therapists are increasingly involved in mental health care, particularly in managing depression and anxiety. By leveraging the mind-body connection, physical therapists can offer low-intensity psychological interventions to address symptoms related to mental health conditions. Electroceuticals like Deep Brain Stimulation can help reduce insomnia, anxiety, and depression. We can also help in the well-being of children with autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Deficit. This shift towards integrating physical therapy with mental health care reflects a broader trend toward holistic patient management.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI is transforming physical therapy by enabling more personalized and efficient patient care. Advanced algorithms analyse extensive patient data to create tailored rehabilitation programs and forecast pain patterns.

AI-powered wearables and immersive technologies like virtual and augmented reality are enhancing therapeutic interventions, allowing for real-time adjustments and improved patient engagement.

Adoption of the PRISM Pain Model: The Pain Recovery and Integrative Systems Model (PRISM), developed through collaboration between the APTA and the National Institutes of Health, is set to revolutionize pain management in physical therapy. PRISM addresses the complex nature of pain beyond traditional models, facilitating more effective decision-making and treatment approaches.

Boon in Geriatric conditions: Elders are susceptible to various illnesses usually including musculoskeletal, neurological, and cardiopulmonary problems, mental illness, balance problems, and chronic pain. Physiotherapy treatment has been successful in managing each of these ailments.

Emphasis on Primary Care Physical Therapy: The trend towards preventive and patient-centred care is spotlighting primary care physical therapy. By focusing on non-pharmacological interventions and early intervention, physical therapists are providing alternatives to manage pain and chronic conditions. This approach not only reduces healthcare costs but also enhances patient outcomes through collaborative, holistic care. For instance, take the case of stroke rehabilation. Physical therapy helps stroke survivors regain motor functions and improve muscle strength, coordination, and balance through targeted exercises and treatments. Similarly, the therapy promotes neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to reorganie and form new neural connections. Therapists use techniques to encourage the brain to adapt and compensate for damaged areas.In functional training, therapy includes functional training to help patients perform everyday tasks, which can significantly enhance their quality of life and self-sufficiency.

Growing Popularity of Aquatic Therapy: Aquatic therapy, or hydrotherapy, continues to gain recognition for its benefits, including reduced joint stress and increased flexibility. This low-impact therapeutic option is particularly effective for patients with musculoskeletal issues and is becoming a more common feature in rehabilitation facilities. Innovations in Technology:

The integration of new technologies is revolutionizing physical therapy. Motion capture technology and wearable sensors are enhancing the precision of care plans. Virtual reality and interactive video games are improving patient engagement and adherence to therapy. Additionally, rehabilitation robotics, such as exoskeletons and intelligent prosthetics, are offering tailored support that adapts to patients' progress. Telehealth is also on the rise, providing patients with flexible, convenient access to therapy.

Increasing Need for Referrals: As physical therapists take on more comprehensive roles, collaboration with physicians becomes increasingly important. Physicians are recognizing the benefits of physical therapy interventions, leading to a higher demand for referrals. These trends highlight the ongoing evolution in physical therapy, emphasizing a shift towards more personalized, technology-driven, and integrated approaches.

(The author is a senior physiotherapist and former senior research officer with AIIMS Director. She is also a Co-Founder of Pratyaksh Medical Care; views are personal)