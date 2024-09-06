back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirThe District Election Officer Kulgam suspends two Lumberdars for violating the Model...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    The District Election Officer Kulgam suspends two Lumberdars for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    KULGAM, Sept 6: The District Election Officer Kulgam placed two Lumberdars under suspension for violating Model Code of Conduct.
    According to the order issued, Fida Hussain, Lumberdar Nowpora Devsar and Habib Ullah Dar, Lumberdar Berigam Devsar were suspended for violating the Model Code of Conduct.
    Both the Lumbardars were placed under suspension vide order No: 40-DCK of 2024 and 39-DCK of 2024, Dated, 06-09-2024.
    Meanwhile, Tehsildar Devsar has been appointed as inquiry Officer in both the cases.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    When will full statehood return to J-K, why has security situation deteriorated there: Cong to Shah
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    When will full statehood return to J-K, why has security situation deteriorated there: Cong to Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 6: The Congress on Friday took...

    Fast Cash, No Hassle: Emergency Loan Solutions

    Northlines Northlines -
    Are you aware of the recent upgrades in loan...

    Paris Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins gold in Men’s High Jump T64 with Asian Record

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris , Sept 6: The Indian para-athlete Praveen Kumar...

    “We have surrendered seats…Having an alliance was too important,” Omar Abdullah on tie-up with congress for J&K Polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 6: Noting that his party has “surrendered”...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    When will full statehood return to J-K, why has security situation...

    Fast Cash, No Hassle: Emergency Loan Solutions

    Paris Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins gold in Men’s High Jump T64...