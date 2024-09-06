The District Election Officer Kulgam suspends two Lumberdars for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

KULGAM, Sept 6: The District Election Officer Kulgam placed two Lumberdars under suspension for violating Model Code of Conduct.

According to the order issued, Fida Hussain, Lumberdar Nowpora Devsar and Habib Ullah Dar, Lumberdar Berigam Devsar were suspended for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Both the Lumbardars were placed under suspension vide order No: 40-DCK of 2024 and 39-DCK of 2024, Dated, 06-09-2024.

Meanwhile, Tehsildar Devsar has been appointed as inquiry Officer in both the cases.