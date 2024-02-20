“Thank PM Modi for electric train”: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah praises PM Modi for electric train launch in JK

Jammu, Feb 20: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the first electric train in the Kashmir valley and the train service between Sangaldan station and Baramulla station, the move drew praise from National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah who expressed his thanks to Prime Minister Modi.

“…We needed it. It is important for our tourism and people. This is a big step that has been taken today. I congratulate the Railway Ministry, PM Modi for this…” said National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah.

“With the rail connecting us it solves lot of problems that would occur due to the road service, it also helps in the transport and supply of goods and services. I hope this service will bring progress to our people. We had hoped that this service would happen in 2007 but there were many difficulties due to the terrain but they have overcome this and now this service will start” the former JK CM added.