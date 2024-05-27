Thalapathy Vijay to croon two self-composed songs for upcoming film The GOAT

back to top
Thalapathy Vijay Lends His Musical Talent To Upcoming Film ‘The GOAT'

Fans of superstar Thalapathy Vijay were thrilled to learn that their favorite actor has sung not one but two songs for his highly anticipated upcoming movie ‘The Greatest Of All Time' aka ‘The GOAT'. This exciting revelation was made recently by renowned music director Yuvan Shankar Raja at an event in Chennai.

When asked about the film, Yuvan shared that for the first time, Vijay has lent his melodious voice to record two tracks for ‘The GOAT'. This news spread like wildfire on social media, generating a lot of buzz and increasing expectations from the film's music.

While one of the songs titled ‘Whistle Podu' was unveiled earlier to widespread appreciation for Vijay's singing, fans now eagerly await the release of the second self-sung number as well. It's worth noting that Vijay has sung for some of his previous projects, but recording two songs for a single movie is a first.

‘The GOAT' sees Vijay take on a dual role, playing both younger and older avatars of his character. Being one of only two films left in the superstar's career before he reportedly takes retirement, the movie is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases. Backed by AGS , it also stars renowned names like Prashanth, Prabhudeva and Jayaram alongside Vijay.

Helmed by popular director Venkat Prabhu, ‘The GOAT' is all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on September 5, 2024. With Vijay's fans now getting to hear their favourite star's melodious voice in not just one but two tracks, excitement and buzz surrounding the movie has reached a new high.

