Terrorists Attack Army Camp in Rajouri, J&K; 1 Soldier Injured in Exchange of Fire

Jammu : In a daring attack in the wee hours, terrorists fired upon an Army camp in the Manjakote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district early Sunday. According to officials, the attackers opened fire on a sentry post of the Territorial Army stationed in Galuthi village at around 4 am. This prompted retaliation from Indian troops guarding the camp.

The exchange of gunfire continued for nearly half an hour as soldiers valiantly fought to repel the terrorists. Unfortunately, one soldier sustained injuries in the ensuing crossfire. However, the attackers managed to flee back into nearby forest areas under the cover of darkness. Immediately after the incident was reported, massive search operations were launched by the Army and other security forces to track down the terrorists who perpetrated this attack.