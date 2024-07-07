back to top
Search
    JammuTerrorists Attack Army Camp in Rajouri, J&K; 1 Soldier Injured in Exchange...
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Terrorists Attack Army Camp in Rajouri, J&K; 1 Soldier Injured in Exchange of Fire

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    : In a daring attack in the wee hours, terrorists fired upon an Army camp in the Manjakote area of Jammu and 's Rajouri district early Sunday. According to officials, the attackers opened fire on a sentry post of the Territorial Army stationed in Galuthi village at around 4 am. This prompted retaliation from Indian troops guarding the camp.

    The exchange of gunfire continued for nearly half an hour as soldiers valiantly fought to repel the terrorists. Unfortunately, one soldier sustained injuries in the ensuing crossfire. However, the attackers managed to flee back into nearby forest areas under the cover of darkness. Immediately after the incident was reported, massive search operations were launched by the Army and other security forces to track down the terrorists who perpetrated this attack.

    Previous article
    Gear Up For Assembly Polls: BJP National President Nadda To Party Workers In Jammu
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Gear Up For Assembly Polls: BJP National President Nadda To Party Workers In Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 6: BJP national president J P Nadda...

    Div Com Reviews Flood Preparedness In Jammu Division

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 6: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar on...

    Woman drowns three injured as heavy rains lash Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mendhar/Jammu, Jul 6: A woman drowned, and three people...

    5 JammuAndKashmir Judokas Make Indian Deaf Team For Asia Pacific Games In Tehran

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 6: Five specially abled (deaf) judokas from...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gear Up For Assembly Polls: BJP National President Nadda To Party...

    Div Com Reviews Flood Preparedness In Jammu Division

    Woman drowns three injured as heavy rains lash Jammu