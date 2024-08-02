back to top
Search
    JammuTerrorist hideout unearthed; arms consignment, explosives seized
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Terrorist hideout unearthed; arms consignment, explosives seized

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Aug 1: The security forces have seized a consignment of arms and explosives after busting a cave-type terrorist hideout in a forest area of Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.

    The hideout was unearthed during an ongoing joint cordon and search operation by the police, Rashtriya Rifles, BSF and CRPF personnel at Gulabgarh in Dharamsal area of Kalakote, they said.

    The search operation was launched late Wednesday night following information about suspicious movement.

    An AK assault rifle, a magazines and some rounds were recovered from the hideout, the officials said.

    Previous article
    J&K Admin to fence major bridges in Srinagar to prevent suicides
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K Admin to fence major bridges in Srinagar to prevent suicides

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 1: In order to prevent growing suicide...

    SDM Thannamandi advises locals to avoid nighttime forest visits without permission

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Aug 1: Sub District Magistrate Thannamandi has...

    KPDCL set to install meters on 40,000 DTs, 1400 feeders for reliable power supply

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 1: In order to protect distribution transformers...

    Amarnath Yatra: 4.76 lakh have ‘Darshan’ in 33 Days

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 1: Over 4.76 lakh pilgrims have performed...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Admin to fence major bridges in Srinagar to prevent suicides

    SDM Thannamandi advises locals to avoid nighttime forest visits without permission

    KPDCL set to install meters on 40,000 DTs, 1400 feeders for...