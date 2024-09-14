Terrorism is nearing its end, polls results will decide J&K’s future: PM Modi

Holds Congress as the nation's most dishonest party, Only BJP can bring J&K statehood back

Doda ( Jammu) Sept 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Muftis, Gandhis, and Abdullahs were responsible for destroying J&K and that terrorism was nearing its end in UT and that the next elections will determine the state's destiny.

Speaking to a sizable crowd in Doda, Modi accused National Conference, PDP, and Congress of supporting terrorism and separatism in J&K for the previous70 years merely to keep their “shops running.”

Permit me to inform you that terrorism in J&K is nearing its demise. The destiny of the UT will be determined by the upcoming elections in J&K, Modi declared, complimenting the party members who traveled from Ramban and Kishtwar to his rally. “Thank you so much for your amazing enthusiasm.”

He said that post-independence, J&K became an eyesore for the foreign powers and they started hatching conspiracies. “After that, family rule politics destroyed J&K,” he said.

He claimed that since 2000, J&K Panchayat elections have not been held by the National Conference, PDP, or Congress. “Democracy was brought to the grassroots level by the BJP government,” Modi stated, noting that “youth became prominent and elections for the Block Development Council and District Development Council were held for the first time.”

“J&K youth who are pursuing their dreams are directly competing against three families in the upcoming elections,” he stated. According to Modi, young people who used to pick stones to fling them at law enforcement officials are now thinking bigger. “Big buildings are being built with stones,” he remarked.

Modi praised Kishtwar-based BJP candidate Shagun Parihar and mentioned that terrorists had killed Shagun's parents. She was given a ticket to participate in polling. He declared, “She is our strength against terrorism.”

He declared that J&K's statehood would be restored by the BJP. “We are dedicated to transforming J&K into a tourist haven and a terror-free area,” Modi declared. There will soon be a direct train from Delhi to Srinagar, he said, and J&K would be a popular location for international films.

Modi took aim at the manifestos of the NC, Congress, and PDP, saying that voters had to decide between the BJP's Sankalp Patra and the manifestos of other parties that called for a return to the good old days. “Returning Article 370 and rolling down reservations for Paharis, Gujajrs, and Bakerwals are demands made in other manifestos. Additionally, they support denying Dalits and Valmikis the ability to vote,” Modi stated.