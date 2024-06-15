Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K

New Delhi: The Centre has ordered deployment of over 500 companies (approximately 50,000 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Kashmir in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UT on June 21 on International Yoga Day and also keeping in mind the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The PM plans to perform yoga near the Dal Lake in Srinagar on the occasion.

According to sources, during a high-level meeting of Home Ministry officials on Thursday night, soon after the PM reviewed security in the UT, it was decided that CAPFs be deployed along the route to be taken by the PM as well as on the arduous Amarnath Yatra route.

Shah chairs meeting on situation in UT



Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the security situation in J&K, sources said on Friday. He will hold another meeting on June 16 in the presence of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and officials of the Army, MHA and UT.

Modi's visit comes just days after the Reasi terror attack, where terrorists had targeted a bus carrying pilgrims, leading to the death of nine persons.



Significantly, after the recent terror attacks in Kathua, Doda and Reasi, all of which fall under the Jammu division, it has been decided to take action against sympathisers of terrorists and extremists under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the district.

In the meeting, directions were issued to prepare a list of such persons in the Jammu division. On the basis of the inputs received, properties of such individuals would be seized and no government jobs would be given to their family members, as was currently being done in the Kashmir valley, the sources said. Last month, Home Minister Amit Shah had said no family member of any terrorist or close relative of stone-pelters would get government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.



The focus of the meeting was mainly on beefing up security around strategic installations in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the recent terror attacks, Modi's upcoming visit and the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The Home Ministry's meeting was held close on the heels of a security review conducted by Modi on Thursday, where he emphasised on the importance of deploying India's full range of counter-terror capabilities.



In Thursday's meeting, he had directed officials to make use of all available resources and strategies to combat terrorism effectively. During the meeting, the PM was briefed on the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the region.



He was told about the strategies and operations being implemented to tackle terrorist activities and ensure the safety of the region.



During the meeting, the PM stressed on the need for a robust and coordinated response to potential threats.