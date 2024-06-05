Tempers flare as contestants face off on sets of action reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The recent season of the hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently underway in Romania. While the contestants push their limits in daring stunts, tempers seem to sometimes get heated between them off-camera as well. Actor Abhishek Kumar, who has been providing fans with glimpses from the shoot location, recently shed some light on a few controversies.

In his latest behind-the-scenes video blog from the sets, Abhishek shared that fellow contestant Krishna Shroff hurled abuse at him during a challenge in the previous episode. He also mentioned getting into an angry confrontation with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia following a task. While the reasons for these flare-ups have not been disclosed, it seems the pressure of performing dangerous stunts is taking a toll on some participants.

Abhishek offered viewers a tour of the facilities where filming is underway. He showed scenes of Krishna apologizing for her outburst as well as shots of the contestants travelling together between locations. Fans also noticed the absence of Asim Riaz and Shilpa Shinde in the new vlog, fueling speculation about their participation getting cut short. In addition, Abhishek posted a cryptic message on his account that has led to speculation about underlying tensions among certain contestants.

Though competition is intense this season, Abhishek expressed his determination to overcome nerves and push past personal fears for each challenge. As the show progresses, it will be interesting to see if such disagreements continue or the cast is able to put them aside and support each other through the remaining obstacles.