    Television star Hina Khan shaves head amid cancer chemotherapy
    Entertainment

    Television star Hina Khan shaves head amid cancer chemotherapy

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    As television star Hina Khan courageously fights stage 3 breast cancer, she took another bold step in her treatment by shaving off her flowing locks. In an emotionally charged video shared with fans, Khan can be seen getting her hair chopped while her weeping mother looks on, blessing her daughter.

    Khan was diagnosed with cancer a few weeks ago and has been undergoing chemotherapy. She wanted to face the inevitable hair loss on her own terms rather than having it fall out slowly. Sitting with a solemn expression in front of a mirror, Khan hands the scissors to her stylist after taking the first cut herself. Her mother’s cries of support can be heard in the background.

    In an inspiring note accompanying the video, Khan wrote about making difficult decisions to win tough battles. For many women, losing their hair means losing their pride and identity. However, Khan chose to shed her “crown” with courage to give herself the best chance of overcoming this challenge. She aims to have a wig made from her own tresses to wear during treatment.

    The actor is documenting her journey to help others facing similar struggles. While physical scars may fade, Khan is determined for her spirit to remain strong. She received an outpouring of love from fans and colleagues for her bravery and honesty in sharing her experience. Khan’s story of resilience is touching lives as she scarves ahead in her fight against cancer.

    Previous article
    Assam flood situation deteriorates; 16.50 lakh people affected in 29 districts
    Next article
    Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena resigns after BJP’s poor performance in Lok Sabha election
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

