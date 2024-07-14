back to top
    Tehsildar Baramulla suspended for issuing transfer orders without approval
    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, July 13: District Magistrate Baramulla placed Tehsildar Baramulla under suspension for issuing transfer orders of Patwaris without approval from the competent authority.

    “Whereas, Tehsildar Baramulla vide No. TB/N/58-63 dated: 10.07.2024 has issued transfer orders of Patwaris without approval of the competent authority. In this regard, Tehsildar Baramulla is hereby placed under suspension and shall remain attached in the office of the undersigned. Further, the order No. TB/N/58-63 dated: 10.07.2024 issued by Tehsildar Baramulla is hereby rescinded,” reads an order issued by the District Magistrate Baramulla.

    “Moreover, Mohammad Hussain Mir, Tehsildar Kreeri shall hold the charge of Tehsildar Baramulla in addition to his own duties till further order,” the order further reads.

