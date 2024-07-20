back to top
    Technological dependence has its drawbacks, says CJI Chandrachud
    Technological dependence has its drawbacks, says CJI Chandrachud

    Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Jul 20: Chief Justice of D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said that technological dependence had its drawbacks and cited the Microsoft outage of July 19 as a point in case.
    His flight from Delhi to Madurai was nearly cancelled due to the Microsoft outage, he said.
    “I am an ardent believer of the benefits of and yesterday we saw the adverse effects of technological dependence. After the Microsoft outage, flights all across the country were cancelled,” he said after inaugurating the celebrations here to mark the 20th anniversary of the setting up of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.
    “Numerous flights from Delhi were cancelled but I think it is the love of the people of Madurai, which was showered upon me that has ensured my presence amongst all of you today,” Justice Chandrachud said.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

