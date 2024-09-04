back to top
    Teachers' Day 2024: 13 interesting facts about Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan every Indian
    Teachers' Day 2024: 13 interesting facts about Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan every Indian

    New Delhi: As the nation prepares to celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5th, commemorating the birth anniversary of 's second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, let us revisit the inspiring life and achievements of this renowned academician and statesman.

    Born in 1888 in Tamil Nadu, Dr Radhakrishnan displayed a brilliant mind from a young age, gaining a reputation as a talented scholar. He pursued graduate and postgraduate studies before embarking on an illustrious academic career, teaching at some of India's top universities and holding numerous prestigious positions. He also served as Vice Chancellor of Andhra University and Banaras Hindu University for a period.

    In 1952, Dr Radhakrishnan was elected as the first Vice President of independent India. Two years later, he took over the higher responsibilities as the country's President, becoming the first Vice President to ascend to the highest office. Despite his busy political career, Dr Radhakrishnan remained deeply passionate about and viewed teachers with the highest esteem.

    On taking over as President, Dr Radhakrishnan's students and friends wished to celebrate his birthday in a special way. However, the humble leader had a novel suggestion – he proposed that instead of focusing on his birthday, September 5th should be marked as Teachers' Day to honor the vital role played by educators. From that year onwards, India began commemorating this day as a tribute to the teaching community.

    During his lifetime, Dr Radhakrishnan received many prestigious and honors for his exceptional scholarship and service, including being awarded India's highest civilian honor the Bharat Ratna. Even after his passing in 1975, his inspiring legacy continues to motivate and shape the values of new generations as the nation celebrates Teachers' Day each year in remembrance of this wonderful teacher-President.

