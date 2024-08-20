back to top
    IndiaTata Chemicals raises Rs 1,700 crore through NCDs
    India

    Tata Chemicals raises Rs 1,700 crore through NCDs

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: Tata Chemicals has raised Rs 1,700 crore through the issue of Non-convertible Bebentures (NCDs) to investors on a private placement basis.

    In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Tata Chemicals said an internal Committee, constituted by its board, has approved the allotment of 1,70,000 NCDs, having a face value Rs 1 lakh each for cash, aggregating to Rs 1,700 crore, for a tenor of 3 years, to identified investors on private placement basis.

    The NCDs have a fixed rate coupon of 7.81 per cent and have been issued based on multiple yield allotment method. The NCDs will be listed on the Debt Segment of Stock Exchange of Limited (NSE), the filing said.

    Recently, Tata Chemicals reported a 72 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 150 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year on lower income and higher expenses.

    Its net profit stood at Rs 532 crore in the year-ago period.

    Net profit from continuing operations declined to Rs 175 crore from Rs 578 crore. Total income also declined to Rs 3,836 crore in the April-June period of 2024-25 from Rs 4,267 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

    Total expenses increased to Rs 3,621 crore from Rs 3,527 crore during the period under review.

    A part of over USD 165 billion Tata Group, Tata Chemicals Limited is a leading supplier to Glass, Detergent, Industrial and Chemical sectors. The company has a strong position in the crop protection through its subsidiary company, Rallis India Limited.

