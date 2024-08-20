back to top
Search
    IndiaBengal in state of flux, people lost faith in present govt: Governor...
    India

    Bengal in state of flux, people lost faith in present govt: Governor C V Ananda Bose

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    Kolkata, Aug 20: Terming the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor in a Kolkata hospital as the “most shameful moment” for society, Governor C V Ananda Bose claimed that West Bengal is in a “state of flux” and the people have “lost faith in the present government”.

    Referring to a recent rally organised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to demand justice for the deceased trainee doctor, Bose questioned her stance and alleged that her statements were merely rhetorical.

    Bose said in an interview, “Bengal is in a state of flux. Students have lost faith in the government, youths are scared and women are in a state of despair. There is a feeling that the government, which is supposed to protect the citizens, is not doing its role.”

    The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on August 9.

    The healthcare services were severely affected at state-run hospitals across West Bengal as the ceasework agitation by junior doctors to protest against the incident entered the 12th day on Tuesday. They sought justice for the victim and legislation for better security at workplaces.

    Bose also said, “Students have lost faith in the police. There is also a growing feeling of disenchantment among the youth, particularly women doctors and paramedics. As far as citizens are concerned, they are all aggrieved that the government does not act when action is called for.”

    He also alleged that Kolkata Police is “criminalised and politicised”, and expressed concern over a “perceived disconnect between the government's actions and the needs of its citizens”. “There is a lack of clarity about the chief minister's position. There was a rally in which the minister complained to the home minister about the lack of security on campuses. The home minister complained to the CM that action was not taken. “People are not fooled, knowing that the health minister is also the home minister and the CM. This situation resembles Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde — everyone knows who is who. It's absurd that Bengal's chief minister parades around claiming that she seeks justice,” Bose said.

    The term – Jekyll and Hyde – is used to describe someone who has two sides to their personality, one good and one evil, or who is sometimes good and pleasant and sometimes bad or rude. The governor criticised the government's handling of the situation, likening it to the historical reference of “Nero fiddled while Rome burned”, suggesting that the government is “failing” to protect its people.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    SC Says Case Raises Systematic Issue Regarding Safety Of Doctor Across India
    Next article
    Tata Chemicals raises Rs 1,700 crore through NCDs
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Health Ministry Writes To Heads Of Central Govt Hospitals To Enhance Security Of Healthcare Facilities

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Following the rape and murder incident...

    Optiemus Electronics makes foray into telecom equipment manufacturing

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Optiemus Electronics on Tuesday announced its foray...

    Adah Sharma stars in new horror: a PETA India World Fashion Day campaign exposing leather cruelty

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai: Screaming in terror as she’s “skinned alive”, actor Adah...

    Lava dials up ambitions for smart wearables market

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies With the recent launch of smartwatches, home-grown smartphone maker...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Health Ministry Writes To Heads Of Central Govt Hospitals To Enhance...

    Optiemus Electronics makes foray into telecom equipment manufacturing

    Adah Sharma stars in new horror: a PETA India World Fashion...