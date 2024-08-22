Tarigami welcomes NC-Congress pre-poll alliance in J&K

SRINAGAR, Aug 22: Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami Thursday welcomed the announcement of National Conference-Congress pre-poll alliance for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it is a much needed move.

The alliance was announced by NC president Farooq Abdullah after a meeting with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Congress president Malikarjun Kharge.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, Abdullah said Tarigami is also a part of the pre-poll alliance. “We welcome the announcement by Farooq Abdullah regarding the alliance of NC-Congress and the CPIM for the polls,” Tarigami said.

He said the pre-poll alliance is a welcome development, and was much needed keeping in view the present situation and the challenges faced by the people of J-K since the 2019 abrogation of article 370 and the downgrading and division of the erstwhile state into two union territories.

“It is time now that the secular parties act together and defeat those in power who have been doing away with whatever constitutional guarantees were there for J-K,” Tarigami said, adding the alliance will also address the livelihood issues of the people of J-K.

The ordinary people have “suffered tremendously” since 2019 and the time has come to defeat the designs of the BJP regime, the CPI(M) leader added