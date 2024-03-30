Search
EntertainmentTamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack in Chennai at 48
EntertainmentLatest NewsLead News

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack in Chennai at 48

By: Northlines

Date:

Chennai, Mar 30: Tamil actor Daniel Balaji passed away after suffering a heart attack on Friday. He was 48.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai, where he breathed his last.

Born in December 1975, Daniel Balaji began his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's incomplete ‘Marudhunayagam'. He made his acting debut on TV with a Tamil show, ‘Chithi', in which he played the role of Daniel. His first film in Tamil was ‘April Maadhathil', followed by a role in ‘Kaadhal Kondein'.

Apart from Tamil, he has also acted in Malayalam and Kannada films. Daniel was praised for his performances in films like ‘Vettaiyadu Vilayadu', ‘Vada Chennai', and ‘Polladhavan'. He also acted as one of the villains in the Telugu film ‘Chirutha'.

Balaji made his debut in Malayalam cinema through ‘Black'. Later, he was seen in ‘Bhagavan' also starring Mohanlal and Mammootty's action flick ‘Daddy Cool'. In 2023, the actor became part of the Tamil action-drama film ‘Ariyavan'.

The Tamil film industry is shocked by the news of his demise and is expected to pay their last respects to him today.

Previous article
8 migrants from Asia die in boat accident off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast
Next article
Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: After Germany and the US, the United...

8 migrants from Asia die in boat accident off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast

Northlines Northlines -
Mexico City, Mar 30: The bodies of eight migrants,...

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab, Haryana

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, Mar 30: Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed...

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 30: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN

8 migrants from Asia die in boat accident off Mexico’s southern...

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab, Haryana