T K Bhat posted as Commissioner, Survey & Land Records

Jammu Tawi, Feb 21: The General Administration Department (GAD), Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday posted Tej Krishan Bhat as Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order, In the interest of administration, Tej Krishan Bhat, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department, is hereby transferred and posted as Commissioner, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Commissioner), J&K, with immediate effect, relieving Prasanna Ramaswamy G, IAS, Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department of the additional charge of the post.