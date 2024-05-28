back to top
Search
OpinionsSustainable Development and Its Aspects
Opinions

Sustainable Development and Its Aspects

By: Northlines

Date:

Amir Iqbal Khan

We all recognize the term “Sustainable Development,” a concept frequently discussed by governments in relation to infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, electricity, airplanes, multi storied buildings and flyovers. While many discussions revolve around the idea of development, it is crucial to truly understand what sustainable development entails.

Whenever we discuss development, the need for resources becomes evident. Specifically, natural resources are essential, yet they are limited in scope. We don't have an endless supply, we must develop using the natural resources available to us.The challenge then becomes how to engage in sustainable development. Development will invariably continue, both now and in the future. Our goal is to ensure that such development fosters a prosperous existence for both current and future generations.

We must utilize available resources only as necessary. Overuse today might result in prosperity, but it compromises the well being of future generations.

By using our limited resources wisely and looking towards the future, we can better plan our development initiatives.

Sustainable development encompasses three components, “Social, Economic, and Environmental”. It involves not only economic growth but also the preservation of our and enhancement of our social structures. In pursuing economic development whether through , industry or production, limitations and restrictions must be implemented. Our goals include increasing GDP, creating opportunities and developing infrastructure such as bridges, roads, schools and hospitals. However, we must balance these initiatives with environmental preservation and social well being.

Environmental consideration means protecting the flora and fauna around us. For example, house sparrows are nearing extinction, adversely affected by  waves from high rise transmission towers. While development is necessary, it should not come at the cost of other living organisms and plants. We must coexist with our natural environment as a life devoid of birds, animals and plants would not be fulfilling.

Social progress should not be overshadowed by economic ambitions. Neglecting or undermining our social values in pursuit of economic growth disrupts the balance necessary for a healthy society. Development should enhance our quality of life not merely in economic terms but also through improved health, and security within our communities.

We need to pursue a form of development that not only aims for economic growth but also ensures a sustainable environment and a thriving society. Only then can we claim to live happily and securely within our developed world.

 

Previous article
MAY 28 – ON MENSTRUAL HYGIENE DAY Break the silence: Why Menstruation still triggers shame?
Next article
Annual Fishing Festival of Panzath Qazigund
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

June 4 Lok Sabha results to determine the new political alignment

Northlines Northlines -
BJP’s third win may lead to reassessment by some...

Annual Fishing Festival of Panzath Qazigund

Northlines Northlines -
RAYEES AHMAD KUMAR Apart from the enchanting beauty due to...

MAY 28 – ON MENSTRUAL HYGIENE DAY Break the silence: Why Menstruation still triggers shame?

Northlines Northlines -
Menstruation: a hindrance to gender equality By Seema Jain Menstruation remains...

The Congress Strategem of Social Engineering-III

Northlines Northlines -
Analysis by Dr. Jaipal Singh This idea of conducting a caste...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Delhi’s Fatal Hospital Fire – A Wakeup Call!

June 4 Lok Sabha results to determine the new political alignment

Annual Fishing Festival of Panzath Qazigund