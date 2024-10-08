back to top
    Suspected explosive material found in Rajouri

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 7: The security forces found suspected explosive material in Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

    The material was recovered during a routine area domination patrol along a link road in Saranoo village, they said.

    The suspicious material appears to be explosive, and initial assessments suggest it may be an improvised explosive device (IED), the officials said.

    Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a bomb disposal squad has been deployed to examine and safely neutralise the suspected device, they said.

    BJP playing games to engineer majority in J&K: Congress
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

