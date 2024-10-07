back to top
Search
    JammuSuspected Explosive Material Found In J&K’s Rajouri
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Suspected Explosive Material Found In J&K’s Rajouri

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 7: The security forces found suspected explosive material in  Jammu and 's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.
    The material was recovered during a routine area domination patrol along a link road in Saranoo village, they said.
    The suspicious material appears to be explosive, and initial assessments suggest it may be an improvised explosive device (IED), the officials said.
    Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a bomb disposal squad has been deployed to examine and safely neutralise the suspected device, they said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Amit Shah Decries Naxals as “Biggest Human Rights Violators
    Next article
    Foundation Chandigarh’s first event at Open Hand Monument celebrated the iconic site with talks by celebrated guests, photo exhibition, music and musings
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    BJP Will Prefer Central Rule If No Government is Formed: Omar

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 7: National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah on...

    Rashid appeals opposition parties to delay J-K cabinet formation to press for statehood restoration

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 7:  Lok Sabha member from Baramulla Sheikh...

    Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls: Counting of votes to begin amid tight security arrangements

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu/Srinagar, Oct 7: Counting of votes for 90 Assembly...

    Amit Shah Decries Naxals as “Biggest Human Rights Violators

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP Will Prefer Central Rule If No Government is Formed: Omar

    Rashid appeals opposition parties to delay J-K cabinet formation to press...

    Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls: Counting of votes to begin amid...