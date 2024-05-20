Suspected drug peddlers booked under PSA in Kishtwar

Jammu Tawi, May 19: Two alleged drug peddlers were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kishtwar district on Sunday, a police officer said.

Moomin Kamal and Ajaz Ahmed were identified as the kingpins supplying drugs to the youth in Kishtwar town and their detention under PSA was part of a multi-pronged strategy to combat drug menace, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Abdul Qayoom said.

“The two are notorious drug peddlers and named in numerous drug peddling cases, necessitating their detention under PSA to curb their activities and protect the youth from drug addiction,” the SSP said.

After obtaining the PSA orders, he said two special teams were constituted to arrest the ”most wanted” drugs peddlers who were subsequently lodged in district Jail Kishtwar.

Qayoom said the police is working on a comprehensive strategy to tackle drug abuse, including organising awareness programs across the district and taking strict legal action against drug peddlers.