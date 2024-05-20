back to top
Search
JammuSuspected drug peddlers booked under PSA in Kishtwar
JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

Suspected drug peddlers booked under PSA in Kishtwar

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 19: Two alleged drug peddlers were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kishtwar district on Sunday, a police officer said.

Moomin Kamal and Ajaz Ahmed were identified as the kingpins supplying drugs to the youth in Kishtwar town and their detention under PSA was part of a multi-pronged strategy to combat drug menace, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Abdul Qayoom said.

“The two are notorious drug peddlers and named in numerous drug peddling cases, necessitating their detention under PSA to curb their activities and protect the youth from drug addiction,” the SSP said.

After obtaining the PSA orders, he said two special teams were constituted to arrest the ”most wanted” drugs peddlers who were subsequently lodged in district Jail Kishtwar.

Qayoom said the police is working on a comprehensive strategy to tackle drug abuse, including organising awareness programs across the district and taking strict legal action against drug peddlers.

Previous article
Larger participation of people answer to ‘Betrayal of Aug 2019’: Omar on Art 370 Abrogation
Next article
Former JeI Spokesperson surrenders in 2019 attempted jailbreak case
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC

Northlines Northlines -
Poonch (Jammu), May 19: Several landmines, part of the...

Change in school timings as Jammu sizzles at 41 degrees

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 19: As maximum temperature crosses 41...

40 Govt employees penalized for MCC violation in J&K

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, MAY 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Election Department...

Lone KP candidate in Anantnag-Rajouri seeks ‘Justice’ for his community

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 19: Dilip Kumar Pandita, a lone displaced...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC

Change in school timings as Jammu sizzles at 41 degrees

40 Govt employees penalized for MCC violation in J&K