back to top
Search
TechnologySurvey finds limited public usage of AI tools despite industry hype
Technology

Survey finds limited public usage of AI tools despite industry hype

By: Northlines

Date:

“Are People Using AI As Extensively As Promoted?”

A recent survey examining public interest and usage of artificial intelligence tools has revealed some intriguing insights. Researchers polled over 12,000 individuals across six countries to assess awareness and engagement with generative AI applications.

The study focused on conversational systems like ChatGPT and image generators that can be accessed online. Surprisingly, only 2% of British respondents claimed daily use of such technologies. While young adults aged 18-24 expressed the most curiosity, overall interested remained fairly low.

The lead researcher noted a disparity between the hype in media and boardrooms regarding AI's potential compared to actual public interaction. Most were cautiously optimistic about healthcare and scientific uses but wary of implications for and mass communication. A sizeable portion admitted little prior knowledge of tools now in the spotlight.

Generational tendencies did emerge, with digital natives more engaged than older cohorts. However, AI proponents hoping for widespread civilian adoption may need to rethink strategies. More can be done to build familiarity and show relevance to everyday lives. Addressing job security worries will also boost acceptance of advancing capabilities.

As innovations continue apace, bridging the perception-reality gap on societal infiltration warrants attention. Successful mainstreaming relies on understanding user priorities and tailoring offerings accordingly versus one-size-fits-all rollouts. With balanced development and communication, AI may yet deliver on the potential foreseen by both optimists and companies.

Previous article
Selecting Safe Cooking Oil: Key Considerations in Refined Oils for Protecting Kidney Health
Next article
How Much Fish Oil is Safe? Latest Research on Supplement Dosage and Heart Health
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Large Iceberg Breaks Off from Crack in Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf

Northlines Northlines -
"Another Large Iceberg Breaks Off From Brunt Ice Shelf...

Top Tablets For Creatives To Consider Under Rs. 40,000 With Stylus Support

Northlines Northlines -
The pandemic has increased the demand for tablets in...

Meta AI Chief says chatbots like ChatGPT will never match human intelligence

Northlines Northlines -
While AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini have gained...

Best Budget Android Phones Under Rs. 20,000 With Expandable Storage

Northlines Northlines -
The storage needs of smartphones are constantly evolving with...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How Much Fish Oil is Safe? Latest Research on Supplement Dosage...

Selecting Safe Cooking Oil: Key Considerations in Refined Oils for Protecting...

How Scents Influence Mental Health: Fragrances with the Power to Stir...