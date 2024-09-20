back to top
Search
    IndiaSupreme Court's YouTube Channel Hacked, Replaced With Ripple Cryptocurrency Content
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Supreme Court’s YouTube Channel Hacked, Replaced With Ripple Cryptocurrency Content

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 20: The Supreme Court's YouTube channel was hacked on Friday and showing promoting a cryptocurrency developed by US-based company Ripple Labs.
    A blank video with the title “Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION” is currently live on the hacked channel.

    The apex court has been using YouTube to stream live hearings of cases listed before constitution benches and matters involving public interest.

    In a unanimous decision taken by the recent full court meeting headed by then CJI UU Lalit, the top court decided to live-stream proceedings of all constitution bench hearings following a path-breaking verdict on the matter in 2018.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Israel strikes hundreds of targets in Lebanon as Hezbollah vows revenge for device blasts
    Next article
    SC seeks info from centre on non-appointment of judges despite collegium’s reiteration
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Voters view Kamala Harris more favourably: Poll

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Sep 20: Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is...

    SC seeks info from centre on non-appointment of judges despite collegium’s reiteration

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 20: The Supreme Court on Friday...

    Israel strikes hundreds of targets in Lebanon as Hezbollah vows revenge for device blasts

    Northlines Northlines -
    Beirut, Lebanon, Sept 20: Israel said it struck hundreds...

    5 Teachers suspended in J&K’s Reasi over election duty negligence

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 20: The District Election Officer in Reasi...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Voters view Kamala Harris more favourably: Poll

    SC seeks info from centre on non-appointment of judges despite collegium’s...

    Israel strikes hundreds of targets in Lebanon as Hezbollah vows revenge...