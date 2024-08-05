back to top
Search
    Latest NewsSukhbir Badal Restructures Top Leadership of Shiromani Akali Dal Amid Internal Party...
    Latest NewsPunjab

    Sukhbir Badal Restructures Top Leadership of Shiromani Akali Dal Amid Internal Party Dissent

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Chandigarh: In the wake of rising discontent within party ranks, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal carried out a reorganization of the party's highest decision-making body recently.

    According to sources, Badal dissolved the previous 23-member core committee and announced a new panel last Sunday. Several senior leaders continue to feature prominently in the restructured core committee, including Harjinder Singh Dhami, Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Naresh Gujral and Daljit Singh Cheema.

    The move comes days after a section of dissenting Akali leaders launched the “Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar” or Reform Movement, demanding a leadership change at the top. Rebel leaders such as former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, ex-SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur and others have been vocal in their criticism of the party's electoral performances of late.

    With SAD struggling in recent polls including the 2022 state assembly and 2019 elections, rebels argue urgent reforms are needed to arrest the slumping vote share. They have established a separate 13-member panel to spearhead the reform initiative outside of party hierarchy.

    While Sukhbir Badal's rejig aims to quell internal dissent, it remains to be seen if dissatisfied leaders will abandon calls for new leadership at the helm. The Shiromani Akali Dal's political graph has seen a downward trend since 2017, underscoring the severity of the challenges confronting the current party president.

    Previous article
    Indian stock markets crack over 2% as US jobs data exacerbates global recession fears
    Next article
    4 Punjab Police Officers Arrested For Framing Local Man In Bogus Drug Case 5 Years Ago
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Pandoh Dam floodgates made functional, residents relieved

    Northlines Northlines -
    The restoration of two floodgates at the Pandoh Dam...

    Flashflood Tragedy Continues to Unfold in Himachal: 5 Additional Bodies Recovered 4 Days After Disaster Struck

    Northlines Northlines -
    Nearly a week has passed since the flashfloods wreaked...

    Govt bracing to ‘gag’ media through broadcast services bill, says Priyanka

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 5: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...

    Wanted decision on Art 370 to happen with concurrence of people rather than imposition PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 5: “There was complete clarity in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pandoh Dam floodgates made functional, residents relieved

    Simple ways to reduce microplastic intake and protect your health

    Flashflood Tragedy Continues to Unfold in Himachal: 5 Additional Bodies Recovered...