India
India

Sudha Murty Nominated To Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI, Mar 8: Philanthropist and author Sudha Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding her contribution in diverse fields.
Modi asserted in a post on X that her presence in the Upper House is a powerful testament to “Nari Shakti” (women power), exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping the nation's destiny.
Wishing her a fruitful tenure, he said, “I am delighted that the President of has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and have been immense and inspiring.”
Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, is also the chairperson of the Murty Trust and has authored several books.
The 73-year-old, whose nomination comes on Women's Day, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023. (AGENCIES)

Nothing New In PM’s Speech At Srinagar: Omar
