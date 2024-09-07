Stree 2 director clarifies co-star’s statement amid film’s blockbuster success

Stree 2 Director Clarifies Co-Star's Controversial Statement Amid Film's Success

The highly popular horror comedy film Stree 2 has been receiving tremendous response at the box office since its release, collecting over Rs. 60 crores. However, the massive success has also ignited debates among fans over which star deserves more credit. Amid this, a statement by supporting actor Aparshakti Khurana about the film's leading lady Shraddha Kapoor getting credit stirred controversy. Now, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik has opened up about addressing this issue directly with Aparshakti.

In a recent interview, Amar Kaushik spoke about engaging in a conversation with Aparshakti after his statement grabbed attention. The director mentioned that due to the close bond shared with the entire cast from the film, they discussed such topics freely via video calls and in-person. Khurana himself acknowledged that his remark was misconstrued and taken out of context during the interaction. He clarified that there was no malicious intent behind his words.

Kaiushik emphasized that the credit debate among fans online was purely fan-created and helped the film's business instead of causing actual issues between the team members. Referring to the widespread social media chatter, the director jokingly said “Please continue the credit war until the film reaches Rs. 1000 crore”. He also highlighted the contributions of various technical departments beyond the principal actors in a project's success.

Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles has made over Rs. 725 crore globally according to reports. With its massive box office collections and fan following and controversy online keeping the buzz high, the latest installment from the popular horror comedy universe is set for even greater heights.