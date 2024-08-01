back to top
    State Taxes Department Kashmir Conducts Searches at Multiple Locations
    State Taxes Department Kashmir Conducts Searches at Multiple Locations

    SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Enforcement teams from State Taxes Department, conducted search and inspection actions on various Hotels suspected of tax evasion and tax fraud across Kashmir division.

    During this action various physical and electronic records available at the place of were seized on the spot, and are being scrutinised by the officials authorised to determine amount of tax evasion in the instant cases.
    The Enforcement action was based on technical analysis of Hotels that were reflecting dip in sales declared in their returns despite a bumper tourist season.

    State Taxes Department has impressed upon the taxpayers to reflect their actual sales and pay the necessary amount of GST in their monthly/quarterly returns to avoid enforcement actions and subsequent penalties.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

