State passes resolutions asking Centre for MSP and equal distribution of financial resources

Bengaluru, Feb 22: The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed resolutions urging the Centre to fix minimum support price for all crops, and to ensure equal distribution and non-discriminatory allocation of financial resources, condemning it for injustice in disbursing state's share of taxes and special grants.

The resolutions were met with uproar from the opposition benches led by the BJP.

“This house unanimously resolves to urge the central government to frame a legislation regarding fixation of minimum support price for all crops of farmers,” the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil read out the resolution in support of farmers.

The resolution was passed as farmers, particularly from Punjab and Haryana, march towards Delhi to press the union government for their demand for MSP on crops to sustain them.

Patil said this house insists on fulfilling their most justifiable demands without resorting to conflict with the farmers.

It is the wish of every Indian farmer that a profitable price should be fixed for the crops grown by them. All pro-people democratic civilian governments insist on implementing this good ideal and making agriculture profitable, the government said in its resolution.

Agricultural scientist and policy advisor late Dr M S Swaminathan, whom the BJP government at the Centre is honouring with the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, is quoted in the resolution.

Swaminathan had reported that governments have neither made any progress, nor brought any change at the expected level in achieving the ‘Green Revolution' by announcing a minimum support price of 50 per cent of a farmer's cost of cultivation.

“It is inevitable for farmers across India to follow the path of movement, agitation and struggle, demanding guarantee of ‘minimum support price for all agricultural produce and to fix the price of farmer's produce based on the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee',” the resolution said.

The Congress government said that Karnataka has continued to support the adoption of pricing norms for commercial crops for other agricultural produce, with a view to making agriculture profitable by preserving the income of food providers who are an integral part of the nation's food supply and overall development of the economy.

“But in recent times, the actions of the central government have resulted as anti-farmer policy and have created a situation where the farmer does not get the minimum support price,” the Karnataka government said in the resolution.

In its second resolution, the state government said it strongly condemns the injustice and pecuniary damage caused due to the unscientific GST system, reduction in tax share because of imposition of cess and surcharges, and non-disbursement of special and state-centric grants as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

The people of Karnataka have noticed that for the past one decade there have been many instances of bias in allocation of funds by the central government in providing grants recommended by finance commissions, sanctioning central share as per drought relief norms, the resolution said.