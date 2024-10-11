State Election Commission begins process of Panchayat polls in JK

Jammu, Oct 11: The State Election Commission (SEC) has initiated process of holding Panchayat elections in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, with directions passed to all Deputy Commissioners to provide the soft copies of Final Panchayat Electoral Roll 2024.

