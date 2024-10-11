back to top
    State Election Commission begins process of Panchayat polls in JK

    , Oct 11: The State Election Commission (SEC) has initiated process of holding Panchayat elections in the Union Territory of  Jammu & , with directions passed to all Deputy Commissioners to provide the soft copies of Final Panchayat Electoral Roll 2024.
    In a to Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Jammu & Kashmir, the State Election Commission (SEC) has directed them to provide soft copy of Final Panchayat Electoral Roll.

    Click here to view order Download
