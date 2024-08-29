Start Your Day Right: 6 Easy Yoga Poses for Those Who Sit All Day or Work from Home

Start your morning with these easy yoga asanas that will help you if you sit all day or work from home.

Beginning your morning with a few easy stretches or yoga asanas can benefit you in many ways. It helps awaken the body and mind, increase blood flow, improve oxygen circulation, and boost energy levels. Morning yoga can set the tone for a vibrant day ahead. But this particular habit becomes even more beneficial for those who have to sit all day because of their work or those who work from home with little to no movement during their long shifts.

Sitting for longer periods can cause a number of health risks. Studies have linked it to chronic heart problems, diabetes, and obesity. The immediate risks include back pain, stiff body, and feeling lethargic. It can also negatively impact your mental health. So, we decided to help you by listing six easy yoga asanas you can begin your day with and feel refreshed through the day. All you need is a yoga mat and your workout clothes!

6 easy yoga poses for those who sit on desks all day or work from home

Cat and Cow Pose

This easy yoga pose helps alleviate back pain and correct the posture. To do this pose, get in the tabletop position by bending on all your fours – balance your body on your knees and palms. For the Cat position, maintain a neutral spine, inhale, arch your back upwards, and bend your head low. For the Cow position, exhale, curve your back inwards, stretch your chest, and lift your head.

The Butterfly pose targets the hips and groin muscles and improves general circulation. To do the pose, sit on a yoga mat and join the soles of your feet with your knees out and flat on either side (try to flatten the knees as far as you can go). Now, with a neutral spin pull your shoulders back, elongate your spine, and interlock your hands over your feet. Now, flap your knees.

Easy Neck Stretches

Neck stretches are effective in quickly reducing neck pain. When you sit for long hours, poor posture and looking at the screen for long hours can cause severe pain in the neck. So, quick stretching exercises can help relieve you of the pain. To do the stretches, drop the right ear to the right shoulder and repeat it on the other side. Now, drop the chin toward your chest and roll back your shoulders. Then, bring your chin up and look up as much as you can while you relax your shoulders. Repeat this exercise seven to 10 times.

Chair pose helps strengthen your spine, lower back, ankles, core, and thighs. To do this pose, stand with your feet parallel to each other and bring your hands upwards with palms facing each other. Now, bend your knees, bring your hips out, and lengthen your spine.

Downward Facing Dog Pose

Often practised as part of a flowing sequence of poses, especially Surya Namaskar (the Salute to the Sun), the Downward Facing Dog strengthens the upper body, hands, wrists, spine, and ankles. It also opens up the hamstrings and elongates the spin. To do the pose, make an inverted V with your body by bending your legs and arms and spreading your palms on the mat. While in the pose, you can pulse your ankles to stretch those hamstrings. Then, hold it for 30 to 60 seconds.

Child's Pose

In the end, relax with the Child's pose. To get in the position, sit down on your knees with your toes touching together and knees separated in a V. Then, bend your body forward, rest your head on the mat and chest on the knees, with hands stretches forward.