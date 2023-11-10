SSP suspends 2 cops for dereliction of duty

Jammu Tawi, Nov 9: Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu Dr Vinod Kumar on Thursday suspended two police personnel for dereliction of duty.

An official communiqué said that a designated team of police officials on a routine night checking duty found a police vehicle abandoned and police personnel deployed for night duty were found in dereliction of duty.

On this, SSP Jammu ordered suspension of two police personnel of Police Post Chinore.

The suspended police personnel are Selection Grade Constable Jagdish Raj and Constable Wasim Akram.

The Jammu SSP however, said that dereliction of duty shall not be tolerated and police personnel found slacking on duty shall be dealt strictly as per laid down norms of the department.