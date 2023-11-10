559 inducted in BSF at passing out parade held in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 9: 599 recruits on Thursday were inducted into the Border Security Force (BSF) after 44 weeks of training.

The recruits were inducted in passing out parade and attestation ceremony, which was held at Subsidiary Training Centre, BSF, Humhama in Budgam district.

The trainees hail from Eastern and southern India, including 204 from Odisha, 208 from Andhra Pradesh, 112 from Kerala and 75 from Telangana, a spokesman of the BSF said.

Director General of the BSF Nitin Agrawal was the chief guest at the parade.

Addressing the recruits, DG BSF, wholeheartedly appreciated the excellent display of self-confidence, skills and coordination which was the high point of the parade.

He applauded the recruits for choosing BSF as a career option and exhorted them to serve the nation with courage and enthusiasm.

In his address, DG BSF congratulated, Inspector General, Frontier BSF Kashmir and the instructional teams for successful efforts in achieving the objectives of molding the Recruits, as trained Seema Prahari, giving them self-confidence & turning them into disciplined Jawans. He wished the Recruits with a bright future in their life and professional service ahead.

The Chief Guest awarded medals to Recruits who performed exceptionally well in various indoor & outdoor training activities. The parade was commanded by Const P. Narendra.

The spokesman said over the course of 44 weeks of training, the recruits gradually gained proficiency in handling different types of weapons, firing skills, law, drill and border management.

“Apart from this, due to the hard work of the trainers of the STC BSF, Kashmir their physical efficiency also increased manifolds, as a result of which they are prepared physically, mentally and professionally to serve the nation during peace & as well as in war. Besides above, the recruits were imparted training in field engineering, field craft, tactics, anti- terrorism, counter-insurgency operations, law & order and human rights etc,” he said.

After the passing out parade, brass band show, South Indian ancient martial arts (kalaripayattu) and the BSF song by the recruits won the hearts of the spectators which electrified the atmosphere.