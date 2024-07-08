back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirSrinagar Police Register Case Under Official Secrets Act Over Sensitive Document Leak
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Srinagar Police Register Case Under Official Secrets Act Over Sensitive Document Leak

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 8: Srinagar Police have registered a case under the Official Secrets Act following the leak of a sensitive document that detailed reductions and withdrawals in security cover for various protected persons.
    A case has been filed at Police Station Shergari Srinagar under FIR number 48/2024. “We are actively investigating the source of the leak and will initiate strict action against those responsible”, he said adding that, the public is urged to refrain from sharing such sensitive information and to report any knowledge of unauthorized disclosures to the police. The officer said. “This incident underscores the importance of safeguarding classified information, particularly when it pertains to security and the protection of individuals under threat.

    Previous article
    Stronger Ties Between Our Nations Will Greatly Benefit Our People: PM Modi In Moscow
    Next article
    Transfers and Postings : J&K | SMC Joint Commr Transferred
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K terrorist attack: Four soldiers killed, six injured in terrorist ambush in Kathua district

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kathua/Jammu, July 8: Terrorists ambushed an army truck in...

    Amarnath Yatra | 114.57 Tons Of Waste Collected Along Amarnath Yatra Route In Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 8: About 114.57 tons of waste was...

    Over 24,000 Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Cave Shrine, Total Crosses 2 Lakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 8: The number of pilgrims who paid...

    J&K Govt Order : Talit Mehmood Khan Appointed Liaison Officer For OBCs

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 8: The  Jammu and Kashmir Government today appointed Talit...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES
    India kills 2 Pakistan Army soldiers demolishes post in retaliatory fire along LoC

    J&K terrorist attack: Four soldiers killed, six injured in terrorist ambush...

    Amarnath Yatra | 114.57 Tons Of Waste Collected Along Amarnath Yatra...

    Over 24,000 Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Cave Shrine, Total Crosses 2 Lakh