Srinagar Police Register Case Under Official Secrets Act Over Sensitive Document Leak

SRINAGAR, July 8: Srinagar Police have registered a case under the Official Secrets Act following the leak of a sensitive document that detailed reductions and withdrawals in security cover for various protected persons.

A case has been filed at Police Station Shergari Srinagar under FIR number 48/2024. “We are actively investigating the source of the leak and will initiate strict action against those responsible”, he said adding that, the public is urged to refrain from sharing such sensitive information and to report any knowledge of unauthorized disclosures to the police. The officer said. “This incident underscores the importance of safeguarding classified information, particularly when it pertains to national security and the protection of individuals under threat.